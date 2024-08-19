Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 14,339 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Investment Center Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. 6,507,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

