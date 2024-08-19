Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

