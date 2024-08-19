Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AGM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.55. 28,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,118. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 762.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

