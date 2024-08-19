FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 11,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 685.5% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,461 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.79 on Monday, reaching $288.19. The stock had a trading volume of 521,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.45 and a 200 day moving average of $266.71.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

