F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.47. 15,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

