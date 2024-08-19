FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

In related news, insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 734.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

