Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,928. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

