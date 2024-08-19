Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 3.8%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 11,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Finance of America Companies
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
