Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 3.8%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 11,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 17,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Finance of America Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

