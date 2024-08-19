Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 10,576 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,635. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

