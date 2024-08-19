Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.17% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. 332,309 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.