Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,196. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

