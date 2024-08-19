Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 129 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

