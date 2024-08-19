First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 306.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

