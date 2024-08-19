First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) recently:

8/13/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after buying an additional 402,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

