Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 34.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fitell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fitell alerts:

Fitell Stock Performance

Shares of Fitell stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $15.10. 16,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,105. Fitell has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Fitell Company Profile

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.