FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,544 shares in the company, valued at $202,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTLF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

