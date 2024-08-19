Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Receives Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Flora Growth’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLGC

Flora Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.