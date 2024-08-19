Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $223,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 43,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.08.
FTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
