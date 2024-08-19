Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -160.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

