Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.64. 8,344,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 54,679,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

