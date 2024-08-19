Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 166,120 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 182,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,075. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 89.36 and a quick ratio of 88.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.