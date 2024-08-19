Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.35

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 19299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

