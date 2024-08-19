FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get FRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPH

FRP Stock Performance

Insider Activity at FRP

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $557.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after acquiring an additional 968,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FRP by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 553,265 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its stake in FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 98.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.