FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
FRP Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of FRPH opened at $29.45 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
