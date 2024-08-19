FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of FRPH opened at $29.45 on Friday. FRP has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $560.14 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FRP by 17,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter valued at $372,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

