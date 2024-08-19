Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.