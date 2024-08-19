Futu (FUTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Futu stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
