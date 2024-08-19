Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Stock Performance
NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.