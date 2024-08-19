Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

