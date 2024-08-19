Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $688.66 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $688.66 million and $592,060.46 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $4.59 or 0.00007781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

