Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $154.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,239 shares of company stock worth $10,943,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,282,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $150.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

