Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

