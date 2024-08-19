Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $245.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Globant Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

