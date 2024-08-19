Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 494,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 878,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

