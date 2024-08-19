Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.15

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 52775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 874,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.