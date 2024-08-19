Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,143. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

