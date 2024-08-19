Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Up 9.5% in July

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GYRE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

