H World Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H World Group Stock Performance

HTHT opened at $28.81 on Monday. H World Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

