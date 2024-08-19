Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 3,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 364,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

