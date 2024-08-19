Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Down to $19.86

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.86, but opened at $19.38. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 120,484 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

