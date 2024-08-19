Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

