Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.33%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
