HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

