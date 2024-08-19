Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hempacco Trading Up 2.3 %

HPCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 102,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,336. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. Hempacco has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

