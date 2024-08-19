Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110,623 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,120 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Matisse Capital lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 270,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 165,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

Shares of LEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 69,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

