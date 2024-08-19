Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $767.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $773.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.46.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.