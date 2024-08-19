Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,577. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

