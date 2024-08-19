Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 266,559 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,559 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 635,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
