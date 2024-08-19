Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. 171,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,263. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

