Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,710,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $44,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,645. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 31.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

