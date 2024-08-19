Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

DTM traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. 278,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

