Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BSCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. 823,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,703. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
