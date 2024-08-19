Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,927 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Zai Lab worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $64,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 64.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,014.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,013 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $122,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,911,786.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,934 shares of company stock worth $902,743 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.9 %

ZLAB traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $16.92. 212,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $31.22.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

