Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,035 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 124,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,017. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

